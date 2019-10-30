Eight elevated to rank of air traffic control assistants

EIGHT persons have been elevated to the rank of Air Traffic Controller Assistants (ATCAs) after successfully completing their training in Approach Control (non-radar) App0119 programme.

A release said the certification ceremony was held on October 23 at the Air Navigation Services Control Tower at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Director-General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, who delivered the feature address, congratulated the new ranks.

“I am extremely happy and pleased to be here celebrating with you today. This is a day that you will always remember,” Col Field said.

He encouraged the trainee ATCAs to maintain high standards, as such standards speak volumes about the individual and their attitude towards their work.

“Individuals must inculcate high standards, especially when it comes to your profession. The way you approach your job tells how you will perform the job. This is a very serious job; you are the future of this industry, and we will ensure that you are equipped for the challenges ahead,” the release quoted Lt. Col. Field as saying.

Meanwhile, Director for the Air Navigation Services Rickford Samaroo noted that the participants’ performance was exceptional, obtaining 100 per cent passes with an attendance rate of 80 per cent. He also disclosed that the programme is one of the hardest training courses the participants have attended thus far. Samaroo also encouraged the ATCAs to be diligent, disciplined and hardworking.

The App0119 Training Course started on June 10, 2019, and consisted of 15 weeks of training, with five theoretical sessions and 32 practical simulator sessions per person. The programme ended on October 7, 2019. The ATCAs are now equipped to provide air navigation services to aircraft moving from the descent to the landing phase, and vice versa.

The new batch of ATCAs has commenced the required on-the-job-training.