CARICOM trade, human and social development officials meeting in Guyana

CARIBBEAN Community (CARICOM) officials met on Tuesday here ahead of the fifth joint meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) and the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD).

Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, Dr. Clarence Henry, said the meeting will be focussed a number of pertinent issues related to the well-being of the 15-member grouping “in particular, the scourge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the challenge of addressing childhood obesity, unbalanced nutrition, and the harmful use of alcohol.”

“There is ample evidence that, compared to other sub-regions of the Americas, the Caribbean Community has the highest probability of persons dying prematurely, between the ages of 30 and 70 years from NCDs, resulting in losses in household income, declining levels of productivity and reduced gross domestic product (GDP),” Henry said.

He said this economic burden is particularly challenging for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like those in the Caribbean, where NCDs have the potential to reverse developmental and economic gains.

“In addition, the rising costs of health services associated with NCDs poses a significant threat to the achievement of universal health in the Region,” he said, noting that regional leaders as recently as July last year, endorsed six priorities to underpin the policy interventions aimed at addressing NCDs.

He said among the priorities identified was the implementation of measures geared towards preventing childhood obesity, including health-promoting school environments and Front of Package (FoP) labelling.

Last November, COTED, in considering the Report of the Strategic Working Group on Beverage Alcoholic Products, agreed that member states would review and respond to the recommendations in that report, including those pertaining to health concerns arising from the harmful use of alcoholic beverage products.

“While it is recognised that the interests of the health community and those of business do not always coincide, it is essential that we have these conversations and that appropriate compromises be struck so that we can move forward with the knowledge that the Community’s fundamental economic and welfare concerns are being addressed in a harmonious manner,” Henry said.

He said that joint meeting of the COTED and COHSOD will therefore have the important task of coming up with specific decisions as well as a process for implementing those decisions.

“In so doing, we will be building on actions already being taken at the national level, contributing to the resilience of our people and ensuring that we provide the basis on which future generations can thrive and prosper,” he added. (CMC)