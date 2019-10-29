The Cummingsburg Accord is bigger than the parties

THERE can be no doubt that the governing ‘Coalition’ has taken Guyana along a path of stability and hopefulness. Even its critics must admit that in four short years, the foundations of our government have been restored, and people now have more confidence in the capacity of the highest office to steer the ship of State to calmer waters.

Most importantly, the ‘Coalition’ has ushered in a culture of inclusionary democracy within the executive branch of government. As the President never tires of saying, this is the first time in Guyana that we have a government that includes six parties; that is quite a feat in a political environment that is known more for its polarisation. Our ‘Coalition’ government is an example for similar societies around the world to emulate.

It is against that background that this publication urges the leaders of the ‘Coalition’ to quickly put to rest any speculation of trouble in the camp by working speedily to hammer out a mutually acceptable Cummingsburg Accord. We align ourselves with the sentiments expressed in the lead story in Sunday’s edition of this newspaper. In this regard, we endorse the call on the leaders to see the bigger picture of country over party. As Minister Allicock is quoted as saying: “We’re stronger together rather than being divided, because I think the ‘Coalition’ represents the entire country.”

The Cummingsburg Accord is more than an agreement between the APNU and the AFC; it is bigger than the parties. The significance of the Accord is national in scope; it holds the key to unleashing Guyana’s potential as a viable plural society; it is the difference between the old politics of division and a new politics of partnership; it is what stands between the people and those waiting in the wings to return Guyana to the days of looting and domination; it is the people’s hope that one-party rule would not accompany the new and exciting era that awaits our country as we enter the company of oil-rich countries.

We are cognisant of the fact that managing coalitions is a very steep undertaking; parties tend to instinctively protect their individual turf, and could, in some instances, view partners with suspicion. There are usually ideological differences that could manifest themselves in differing approaches to policy-making and implementation. And as we are currently experiencing, the distribution of offices could be very complex, and at times complicated.

Having looked at the areas of disagreements between the APNU and AFC, we are convinced that these hurdles could be overcome, if both sides are guided by the spirit of conciliation and consensus which has been the hallmark of their tenure in office. Our leaders are too mature to not see the bigger picture; they overcame these very hurdles in 2015, and we are confident that they would do the same again. As one party leader correctly observed, the ‘Coalition’ is a winning brand that must be preserved for the sake of Guyana.

The leaders must be conscious that there are those interests that are only too eager to exaggerate the situation for their own political benefits. Even as the ‘Coalition’ partners negotiate, they should not heed the loose talk of who brings what to the table. While the democratic distribution of offices is paramount, it is not the sum total of the Accord. The two sides must engage in give-and-take that is grounded in reason.

The majority of Guyanese want a functional ‘Coalition’; there are no ifs and buts about that. They have experienced the stability and security that it has brought to our country. So, we urge our leaders to go back to the negotiating table and bat for Guyana. You owe it to the thousands who sacrificed so much to bring you this far. They now depend on you to preserve that faith which they have shown in you. Towards this end, the words of Minister Trotman are instructive: “I don’t see a better alternative to the coalition, quite frankly. So, I think compromise has to be found on both sides, and we will find a solution to this. And I am confident about that.”