Independent donation to President Granger for QC’s 175th celebrations

Dear Editor,

First and foremost, I am not a past student of Queen’s College however, I do possess a few memorabilia pieces the BRITISH GUIANA ERA of the institution and thought I share some very valuable data in commemoration of QC’s 175th Anniversary.

There are so many names mentioned in the magazine which is impossible to mention and during this celebration, it was my choice to single out the current Head Of State, President David Granger who was mentioned in this Historical Magazine.

I now share with your independent offices: a photo image of the QUEENS COLLEGE…BRITISH GUIANA 1962-1963 MAGAZINE and attach/merged, you will find the three categories where President Granger made representation during his years at QC.

Yours Faithfully

T.Pemberton

Pic save as magazine