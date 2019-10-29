Eight charged with gold miner’s murder

In a tension filled courtroom at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday eight persons, including a medical doctor, were charged with the murder of gold-miner Deon Stoll who was killed three Mondays ago following a botched robbery.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and were remanded to prison.

Those charged are: Shane ‘Demon’ Morgan called ‘Dellon’ , a 33-year-old graphic artist of East La Penitence: Roberto Sankar, a 28-year-old businessman of Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, Wayne St Hill, 38-year-old graphic artist of Dowding Street, Kitty; Steve Rollox,a 38-year-old taxi driver of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, Odessa St Hill,a 37-year-old graphic artist of Delph Street, Campbellville; Doctor Alonzo Dos Santos, a 33-year-old who is a second lieutenant in the Guyana Defence Force, of Prospect,East Bank Demerara; Duncan Vanveild, 36-year-old welder of ‘B’ Field Sophia and Keith Mc Kenzie, a taxi driver of East La Penitence.The accused were jointly charged for the capital offence of murder.

The indictment alleged that Morgan, Sankar, Wayne St.Hill and Rollox on October 14,2019, at DaSilva Street, Newtown Kitty, murdered Stoll called ‘Mow’ and thereafter Odessa St.Hill, Dos Santos, Vanvelid and McKenzie between October 14 and October 22,2019, received, comforted and relieved Morgan after he committed the murder.

The accused were remanded to prison until November 15, 2019.

Stoll of Essequibo Coast, Region Two and Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown, died following a shootout with bandits during an attempted robbery on Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty, on Monday, October 14 outside El Dorado Trading.

It is believed that the bandits had been tracking Stoll for a while and believed he had cash and raw gold when he was cornered. They did not cater for him fighting back.

Police made several inroads into the matter days after the movie-style robbery which was captured by closed circuit television (CCTV).

Following the arrest of several persons,including Dos Santos and St Hill, police issued wanted bulletins for Morgan and another man, Lennox Estwick, age 23, of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of other suspects.

Estwick managed to escape from the lawmen after he was cornered at Linden, on day before the bulletins were issued by him and Morgan. He remains at large.