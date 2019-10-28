Kato Secondary School gets ICT boost!

– school receives tablets to improve education delivery

The Ministry of Education has been collaborating with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications to provide internet access and 21st-century learning opportunities for all hinterland communities.

Today, hundreds of hinterland students are now learning in 21st-century classrooms as Kato Secondary School, in Region 8, benefitted from a donation of electronic tablets. The tablets were distributed at a community meeting in Kato, on Sunday, which saw the Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry along with Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson engaging residents.

The electronic devices will be used to enhance education delivery in all grade levels at the flagship institution located in sub-District 1, North Pakaraima.

Astrid English, one of the trained teachers from the coast who volunteered to teach at the Hinterland school in 2018, said that the tablets are a welcome addition to her classroom. “We’re so grateful for it; we’re going to see progress.”

She observed that there is more participation in class from her students who are intrigued by the endless realm of possibilities being made available to them using smart devices.

Eon Adams, another trained teacher, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the introduction of the tablets into the classroom will significantly improve the learning outcomes of the students.

The tablets are part of a greater push to foster learning while bridging the gaps in education between hinterland and coast.

So far, 72 remote Hinterland villages have benefited from internet connectivity, allowing increased access to public services in Hinterland communities.

Kato Secondary School is home to students from several catchment areas across the Potaro-Siparuni Region. It is equipped with internet access and a smart classroom rendering it the most modern school in the entire region.

(DPI)