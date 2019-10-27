Probe into Jagdeo-era killings will go on

…Min. Lawrence says testimony damning, but witnesses need protection

By Tamica Garnett

CHAIRPERSON of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, has assured that investigations into the Jagdeo-era killings will move ahead despite setbacks in getting witnesses to testify. She said from preliminary testimonies the evidence could be damning in many of the cases, but witnesses are fearful of going public and government would have to provide the needed protection under the witness protection scheme.

Lawrence made the comments during the PNCR’s press conference on Friday. The Jagdeo-era killings also dubbed the ‘Troubles’, was a period characterised by drug-driven chaos and blood shed during which there were several massacres, among them being: Lusignan where 11 people were killed, Bartica where another 12 were killed and Lindo Creek where seven miners were slain. Besides, there were countless extra-judicial killings – with some activists estimating that around 400 male Afro Guyanese were gunned down. Jagdeo was President of Guyana from August 11, 1999 to December 3, 2011.

Lawrence, last Friday, while speaking at the party’s weekly conference at Congress Place, shared that the government is working on creating an environment where persons can feel safe in coming forward, however it is still a work in progress. Lawrence noted that the government kept its initial promise to investigate many of the cases, and the evidence has been damning, however, witnesses are still too fearful to identify themselves.

“These are confirmed issues during the tenure of the PPP with regards to bringing them to the courts [but] despite the various investigations launched, what we fail to be able to do right now is to get the witnesses to come forward because people are still afraid,” Lawrence said. “We have persons within the country who are still traumatised by some of the things meted out to them or their families. As we move along the continuum, I’m quite certain that for many of those issues, people will become more confident and we will be able to address those issues in the rightful place, the courts.”

Lawrence hopes that the Protected Disclosure Act 2018, also called the “Whistleblower Act” will be a start to persons feeling more comfortable in coming forward. “We trust that we will be able to use the protection law for whistleblowers to provide those persons with protection and give them the confidence to come forward and to give evidence. What is the use of going to court if you don’t have witnesses to come forward and substantiate many of the ills that was done in this country,” Lawrence noted.

The National Assembly, in January last year, passed the Witness Protection Bill which provides a legal framework for the protection of witnesses. The bill, which was piloted by Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC, makes provisions for the establishment of the Witness Protection Programme and three organisations – an administrative Centre, an investigative agency and a protection agency, to administer it. The aim of the programme is to focus on the safety and security of participants, including the provision of payments to them for living expenses, relocation of them and their families and the establishment of a new identity.

During the debate on the Bill, Williams had told the House that it would be “instrumental in the government’s anti-corruption stance and fight against crime.” He said the APNU+AFC Government is committed to eradicating corruption and he said credible testimonies are critical to investigate and prosecute criminals and any public official who squander national resources for personal gain. “Providing witnesses with proper and adequate protection will play a crucial role in bringing the guilty to justice,” he stressed. “The value of evidence provided by whistleblowers, victims and witnesses about criminal or corrupt activity cannot be overstated. They perform a sacred duty of assisting the court in discovering the truth and are cornerstones of our justice system,” he added.

ROGER KHAN’S ERA

Lawrence was also questioned by media personnel about the lack of charge against convicted drug lord Roger Khan, who spent 10 years in prison in the US after being convicted there. After being released from prison, Khan was deported to Guyana last month. On his return, he was held by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for the murder of political activist, Ronald Waddell, and Boxing Coach, Donald Allison. However, he was subsequently released on $200,000 bail, and not much has come out the situation since “The government has shown that it would walk the walk even as they talked it before. On assuming government we ensured that we had those investigations done in order to fulfill the promise that was made. We are at a juncture now where we are unable, because of fear, to get those persons to agree to give witness on the stand. We believe as we continue to work with those persons, they will feel more comfortable. Given our passing of the whistleblowers legislation which can give them security. Which can provide them with other opportunities to take care of the fears which they now have,” Lawrence said.

“It is a work in progress and we believe that our supporters will understand. Many of these [witnesses] are public servants and you can’t force somebody to be a witness, they have to come forward willingly. So we have to ensure we can provide that safe space, give them that protection so they can come forward. It is our responsibility. All of us to encourage those persons.”

Lawrence was also asked about the recent development whereby several charges were dismissed against former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) officials due continued absence of the special prosecutor. It was the latest in a number of cases lost by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) in court. Lawrence said the issue of SOCU’s failures is being discussed. “I can say to you those matters have been discussed. SOCU of itself has been discussed and there are recommendations proffered for the enhancing of SOCU to ensure that those matters, even though they were brought before the court, that we can still go after those people. Now that we know what our weakest point is, we have to ensure that we can address those gaps and issues,” Lawrence said.