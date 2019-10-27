Nurse, teen die in Linden smash-up

By Vanessa Braithwaite

TWO persons are now dead – one a veteran Linden Hospital Complex Nurse (LHC), Eon Reddock, of South Amelia’s Ward Linden, following an accident early Saturday morning in the mining town, when an ambulance collided with a car.

Another Lindener, Tristan Clarke, an 18-year-old of Lot 4847 Central Amelia’s Ward Linden, also died in the accident. According to the police report, at about 03:40 hours, motor pick-up PXX4739, which is an ambulance attached to Linden Hospital Complex and driven by 39-year-old Rametse Paul of 1045 Phase 1B Wisroc, Linden was heading in a southerly direction, when it collided with motorcar PRR781, driven by Clarke.

Investigations reveal that the ambulance was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road while driving in the vicinity of Obama Drive, where there is a turn, when the accident occurred. Paul related that he recognised two cars proceeding at a fast rate of speed in the opposite direction when suddenly motorcar PRR781 over took to the eastern side and collided head-on in his lane.

The ambulance was returning to Linden, after transferring a patient to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The other occupant of the ambulance, who remains warded in a stable condition at LHC, is Shona Douglas of Buck Hill, Wismar Linden. She, along with the driver, was rushed to the hospital by public-spirited persons.

Meanwhile, an outpour of condolences was posted on social media for Reddock, who was a mid-husband at the LHC. He was described as a dedicated, hardworking and diligent nurse, who worked beyond the call of duty. His sister, Feigel Sparman, related that her brother was an all-rounder and will be missed for his pleasant mannerism and loving spirit. He was a poet, he loved to write poems, he was a very caring individual, he took his job seriously and worked beyond the call of duty. He was a sports fanatic. He loved cricket. He was also a block maker, he practically did everything,” the grieving Sparman said.

She related that Reddock was employed at the hospital in the maintenance department, before joining the Registered Nursing Programme. He later ventured into the midwifery programme and served as a mid-husband at the time of his death.

The death of young Tristan Clarke also rocked Linden as he was described as a youth full of life and ambition. He was a student of the Linden Technical Institute. His uncle, Dwayne Bristol, related that Clarke was a very jovial person and will be missed for his uplifting personality. “Whenever he comes around, he would change the entire mood of the room, he always made his presence felt. He was very mannerly and disciplined,” Bristol related. Clarke was also a recognised athlete who represented Region 10 at several national sporting events. At the time of the accident, Clarke was on his way to visit his father in Amelia’s Ward.

‘Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, on Saturday morning, paid both families a visit and expressed her deepest condolences to them. She was joined by other senior staff of the Ministry of Health and Regional Officials including Regional Chairman, Renis Morian. Lawrence then visited the Linden Hospital where she emphasised the need for specialised services such as CT scanning at all Regional Hospitals, to avoid medical personnel having to travel to the city, to accompany patients who need to access these services.