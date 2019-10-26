Second GIPEX opens Nov. 2

THE Guyana International Petroleum Exhibition (GIPEX) organised by UK-based Valiant Business Media in collaboration with the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency, and with support from Guyana Office for Investment, will be held from November 20 to 22 at Guyana Marriott Hotel.

At a press briefing on Friday at the Marriot Hotel, CEO of Valiant Guyana, Shariq AbdulHai, explained that GIPEX remains the largest oil and gas conference and exhibition in the South American country.

He explained that the event serves to place spotlight on the rapidly-growing investment opportunities and avenues for partnerships that exist, which are crucial to the growth and development of the local industry.

The CEO said GIPEX is 100 per cent funded by Valiant Business Media by way of support and sponsorship from companies in the oil and gas industry, as is standard with the staging of such events.

AbdulHai noted that there will be subsidised group rates for participation in the exhibition which also gives a representative of each company’s delegate, access to the conference.

He said a team of 100 per cent Guyanese-owned companies continue to be engaged for the provision of services for GIPEX.

These services, he said, include event planning, equipment rental, communications and marketing, branding and décor, multi-media services, accommodation, logistics and security.

With the participation of more than 600 delegates and well over 175 companies in 2018, GIPEX 2019 is poised to attract and engage the biggest players in the oil and gas industry as the country moves closer to first oil.

“We remain committed to working with all stakeholders in the development of the emerging oil and gas industry and the positive impact this would have on the economy and country as a whole,” he noted.

Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe said the event will have accommodation for national, regional and international partners.

He said ExxonMobil remains a strategic partner of the event, as they were last year.

“We have the full backing of a number of international entities… as Guyana we can be proud as the event brings opportunities not only to the oil and gas sector, but also to the hospitality and tourism sector, to the logistic and transportation sector and to many other myriad sectors of the economy,” Bynoe said.