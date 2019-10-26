PPP extends Deepavali greetings to all Guyanese

ONCE again Deepavali, commonly known as the “Festival of Lights”, is upon us. Its significance is most relevant for the advancement of humanity as its universal messages of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil, remain a reservoir of inspiration. In our quest for upliftment, these messages allow us to recognise not only the outer darkness that surrounds and engulfs us, but also the spiritual darkness within.

Like all of our national festivals, Deepavali has transcended religious borders, and has become a major component of the Guyanese cultural mosaic. The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters. Our party urges that the pertinent messages that Deepavali teaches, be reflected upon and heeded.

Let’s be comforted knowing that knowledge will defeat ignorance and that in the end, compassion will triumph over despair. Let us also use this occasion to be inspired to work in the best interest of all Guyanese and to build stronger bonds of togetherness as we participate in the various events that have come to be associated with this truly national festival. Shubh Deepavali to All!