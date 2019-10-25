Soldiers participate in domestic violence seminar

SCORES of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks recently participated in a seminar on domestic violence spearheaded by the Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministry (DMHM) at Base Camp Ayanganna.

The forum, held under the aegis of the Joint Services Welfare Committee (JSWC), focused on the legal aspects of the Domestic Violence Act, and arising from the discussions were a number of questions that sought to clarify several issues addressed by the act.

A similar seminar was held at Base Camp Stephenson last Wednesday and other seminars are scheduled to be conducted at the Coast Guard and at Base Camp Seweyo during November.

The Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministry has several ongoing projects aimed at empowering women and victims of domestic violence by providing them with life-skills training. The ministry has also helped a young man from Sophia to start up a business.

The ministry’s services are provided in accordance with the belief that once people are empowered, they will be able to make better choices and those could lead to domestic violence soon becoming a thing of the past.

All services of the Dorcas Mending Hearts Ministry are offered for free and include, free legal advice and representation, life-skills empowerment training, social, psychological and medical interventions to victims of domestic violence regardless of gender, religion or race.