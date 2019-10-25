Sinclairs, Sukwah steer Lower Corentyne to 2019 Jaguars 50 Overs title

AN MVP performance from Junior Sinclair, led Lower Corentyne to a commanding 201-run win over Upper Corentyne, dethroning Essequibo, as they were crowned champions yesterday at the Young Warriors ground.

Lower Corentyne piled up 366 for 9 thanks to the powerhouse batting order led by Adrian Sukwah, who scored a brilliant 98 before wicketkeeper Jason Sinclair stroked 56 with the younger Junior Sinclair scoring a classy 57.

The run fest was too much for Upper Corentyne who could reach only 135-7, after playing with a shortened quota of players.

The Veerasammy Permaul-led team were fearless throughout the tournament, handing defending champions Essequibo their first loss in round 5 before gaining incredible momentum which played a key role in their win.

Upper Corentyne opener Alex Algoo continued his fine form hitting a top score of 56 but he found little support as Sinclair returned to bag 4-39, putting a halt to the inevitable chase.

Jason Sinclair was given the award for most dismissals in the tournament, ending with 20 dismissals to help his team secure another title within the ranks. (Clifton Ross)