Quality tests in 2020 for fertiliser, paint

By Rabindra Rooplall

STARTING next year, all fertilizers and paints imported and manufactured will be tested to ensure quality and adherence to requisite standards, according to Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder.

The minister made this disclosure during the commissioning of a $321M Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) Pesticide Laboratory, on Tuesday.

The building housing the laboratory is equipped with state-of-the art machinery and was constructed to the tune of $85.5M.

The minister explained that farmers have complained of the importation and sale of substandard fertilizers, and, as such, testing will commence in the new year.

He said that, in agriculture production, pesticides (fungicides, insecticides and herbicides) help farmers to improve their crop yields by controlling the negative effects of pests and diseases.

“FAO estimates that between 20 and 40 per cent of global crop yields are reduced each year due to the damage caused by plant pests and diseases. However, when utilised above recommended rates, some of these chemicals can cause serious health problems such as damage to the nervous system, lungs, the reproductive system, the immune system and possibly cancer,” he said.

Meanwhile, internationally, he said this week is observed as ‘Poisoning Prevention Week’ and the focus is on eliminating lead in paint.

This is vital to prevent exposure, particularly in children, leading to intellectual disability and death.

“Regulations to eliminate lead in paint contribute directly to the achievement of the sustainable development goals on good health and well-being,” Minister Holder said.

He explained that the laboratory is critical for improving human life and well-being nationally and the re-opening of the laboratory is a direct intervention to ensure access to safe food.

“The laboratory is dedicated to fulfilling the requirements of the Food Safety Bill. The investment in this facility provides for the analysis of pesticide residues in foods and of formulated pesticide products that are also imported and used in agriculture sector in Guyana,” the agriculture minister said.

Further, Minister Holder said as Guyana aims to tap into new market opportunities, it must have the quality of infrastructure required to test for and certify the level of chemical residues, water quality and wholesome products intended for export.

Additionally, the minister said the management of pesticide is an important component of sustainable agriculture and the green economy.

“The Agriculture Ministry widely promotes agriculture practices associated with Integrated Pest Management (IPM), increased use of bio-pesticide and other green chemistry initiative and other best practices in pesticides management,” Minister Holder noted.

Chairman of the PTCCB, Dr. Leslie Munroe said the previous facility was built in 2008 and it was a very small structure that could have caused contaminations between different tests. As such, he said, a larger facility was needed.

Dr. Munroe said that, over the years, staff would have been trained locally and internationally by specialists.

“We currently have four chemists in the system and everyone would have had special training equipment and we would have invited persons, versed in the equipment we have, to have persons trained,” he said.

He explained that the laboratory was closed in 2017 to commence the massive expansion to separate the two laboratories (formula and residue), each having its own staff.

“Our intention is to deliver a quality product to our clients and to do that we have the equipment and we will continue to train staff because if you don’t train staff you are going to be stuck,” Dr. Munroe explained.