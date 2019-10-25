Panthera Solutions donate $300,000 to RHTY&SC Charity Programme

“WE at Panthera Solutions are very impressed with the high standard of work of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS, (RHTY&SC) especially your efforts to keep youths away from social ills. As a new company in Guyana, we are determined to be a responsible corporate entity and we feel privileged to be associated with your dynamic organisation.”

Those were the words of Panthera Solutions General Manager, Andrew Dinsdale, as he handed over a financial contribution of $300 000 towards the 2019 Christmas Charity programme of the 10 cricket teams of Guyana’s leading youth sports club.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who accepted the donation on the club’s behalf stated that they have started early preparations for the Charity programme as the teams wanted it to be the best ever.

The RHTY&SC and its cricket teams since 1991 have hosted a Charity programme during the festive season with the main objective of making a positive difference in the lives of the less fortunate, elderly and children from single parent households.

Foster stated that the club strongly believes that no one should go hungry, naked, lonely or unloved during the most festive period of the year and as such it hosts the multi-million dollar programme during the period December, 1-24.

This year’s programme would include the distribution of 500 food hampers, 5 000 Christmas toys, visits to orphanages, Christmas party for less fortunate kids, luncheon for less fortunate families, distribution of clothing, footwear, educational materials, special gifts for senior citizens and breakfast for old-age pensioners.

The main project would be the hosting of the 6th Annual Christmas Village from December 21 to 24, in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The village would see the transformation of the school compound into a dreamland for children with thousands of fairy lights, decorations, a 20-foot Christmas tree, trampolines and bouncy castle among other niceties.

The long-serving RHTY&SC executive stated that the main objectives of the very popular Christmas Village are to promote social cohesion, promote the true tradition of Christmas, to provide clean entertainment for children and attract tourists to the township.

Foster expressed gratitude to Panthera Solutions for its support and disclosed that the donation would be used to purchase toys and items for the food hampers project. He assured the company that the Christmas programme would be well organised and would achieve all of its objectives.

The ten cricket teams are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and Under-13, Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Female, NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Under-21 and First Division.