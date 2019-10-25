Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League semifinals on tomorrow

THE two places in the final of the 4th edition of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League, sponsored by USA-based Guyanese Ralph Green will be filled following tomorrow’s semifinals at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), National Training Centre, Providence, EBD.

The first semifinal will see the unbeaten Vurlon Mills Academy, who topped Group ‘A’ of the playoff stage, face the second-placed team from Group ‘B’, Kuru Kururu Warriors, from 09:30hrs.

Mills Academy accumulated the most points (13), made up of four wins and one draw, and are the only team not to concede a goal so far in the tournament, which has seen a total of 28 matches and two walkovers.

While Mills Academy will start as favourites to advance to the championship match, the young Kuru Kururu Warriors from the Linden/Soesdyke Highway will fancy their chances of also advancing by defeating their opponents.

They have racked up three wins, one draw and a loss in securing 10 points and have all to play for tomorrow. The second semifinal from 10:00hrs will feature defending champions Timehri Panthers, who ended second in Group ‘A’, and Group ‘B’ winners Riddim Squad.

Like Mills Academy, Riddim Squad have also played undefeated to date, winning three matches and drawing two for their 11 points. Panthers’ lone defeat came at the hands of Vurlon Mills Academy, in their first match of the competition and ever since have clawed their way back into contention.

Both these teams have a +4 goal difference, Timehri scoring eight and letting in four while Riddim Squad have scored six times and conceded twice. Whatever happens tomorrow, only two teams would be advancing to the final with the respective losers battling in the third/fourth place match on Saturday November 2, next.

Prizes will go to the top two teams in the form of replica trophies while medals will be presented to the third and fourth place teams. There would also be six individual awards (plaques) being presented to players and the Best Coach.