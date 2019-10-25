City Constabulary short of staff

– chief constable bemoans robberies at Stabroek Market Square

CHIEF Constable Andrew Foo has said that while the City Constabulary Department is unable to have the kind of police presence it would like at Stabroek Market Square, it will continue to work closely with police in ‘A’ Division to deal with the crime rate.

Speaking with Guyana Chronicle on Thursday, Foo noted that there has been an “upsurge” in robberies at the Stabroek Market area, but lamented that the Constabulary Department, the security arm of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), is deficient when it comes to resources. Foo believes that a strong police presence would deter robbers from the area.

Two members of the gang of young men, who gained popularity on social media recently for robbing a man of his phone, were apprehended, charged and placed before the courts.

Most of the work carried out by the constabulary officers is intelligence-led, Foo noted. According to him, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is playing the lead role on Stabroek Square because it has the kind of resources required. The Constabulary, on the other hand, is highly short on staff and also needs equipment.

The Chief Constable informed that as the holiday period approaches, a ‘Christmas Policing Plan’ is usually rolled out which sees the Constabulary receiving additional resources from various sources. This plan, which comes out by December 15 of every year, would see the officers being able to “dominate the ground”, Foo explained.

Meanwhile, a group of young men, ages 10 to 19, continue to ‘wreak havoc’ on the Stabroek Market Square as they continue to operate within a network while committing robberies.

Around the Christmas season, the main areas for crime are around Stabroek, especially at the ‘Hospital’, Kitty, Sophia, East Coast and East Bank Demerara bus parks.

“Intelligence on the ground has revealed that there is a gang of young men who are wreaking havoc on the bus parks,” Public Relations Officer, Debra Lewis had said some time ago. The juveniles have been reportedly snatching cellphones and handbags from unsuspecting citizens; in some cases robbing persons seated next to a mini-bus window. The gang is said to also be preying on school children.

The Constabulary had in the past warned persons against walking with large sums of money, walking along lonely stretches of areas, and pulling out their expensive phones in public squares. It had also encouraged members of the public to stop a constable if they feel that someone is trailing them.

The Constabulary has responsibility for the prevention and detection of crime in Georgetown and has similar powers and privileges of the GPF. It also has authority to prosecute persons for offences such as assault, disorderly behaviour, urinating in public places, using indecent language, encumbering the pavements and so forth.

The department provides security for municipal markets, day-care centres, kokers and City Hall buildings, among others. Providing security alone takes up much of the department’s resources, Foo had once told Guyana Chronicle.

The Enforcement Unit, which deals with itinerant vending and other breaches of the laws, is also very small and short of staff.