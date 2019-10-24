Rice farmers put on high alert as spring tides loom

THE Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has advised all rice farmers along the coastal belt to take the necessary precautionary measures as another series of high tides approaches.

According to the forecast, high tides will occur from October 25 through November 1, 2019. On Monday, October 28, at 16:13hrs, it is expected that the effects will be most felt with the waters being at the height of 3.31 metres.

General Manager of the GRDB, Nizam Hassan, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the agency has recommended that rice farmers, whose paddy crops are ready to be harvested, should do so immediately; this is due to the possibility of their crops being destroyed by saltwater inundation.

“One of the things the farmers can immediately do is harvest this paddy. Especially given that there is a possibility that this paddy could be lost with any inundation of the saltwater.” Hassan also advised farmers with produce 10 to 12 days ahead of the harvesting period to do so before the high tide. “Secondly, if farmers have paddy that is 10 to 12 days before the harvesting period, I am advised by my technical personnel that they should go ahead and harvest that paddy.”

Referring specifically to farmers in low-lying and riverine regions, the general manager suggested that dams surrounding the rice beds should be raised. He noted that this will possibly prevent the access of water. “Any inlets into the rice field should be properly sealed from the intrusion of saltwater into the land, and then they can also raise the areas around the rice fields to prevent any of the saltwater from getting into the rice fields.” The GRDB general manager added that farmers can invest in other locations, while emphasising clearly that these areas must not be prone to flooding.