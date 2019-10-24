Inaugural Matarkai Female District Games kicks off tonight with double-header

THE first-ever Matarkai Floodlight Football Female District Games, organised and promoted by Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF), in collaboration with National Sports Commission (NSC), will kick off tonight with a double-header.

The event, which is expected to attract several top female football sides, concludes on October 26 after the grand finale at Fitzburg ground in Port Kaituma, Region One.

The winning side will pocket $100 000, while runners-up will collect $50 000.

The maiden event will see 2019 National Heritage Games semi-finalists Sebai Invincible Talons FC, PK United FC, Oronoque FC and Matthews Ridge FC battle each other on the opening night.

Some of the females who will be in action are Sebai’s Star striker 18-year-old Feona Benjamin, PK’s Verita Caesar-Jeffrey, Oronoque’s Zorina Baptiste and Matthews Ridge Janice Moses.

According to PRO of PKFF, Sherlon Rodrigues, the two days of competition, which is scheduled to commence at 19:00hrs, is mainly geared at reviving the female football rivalry amongst teams, from Matarkai, with the aim of recognising individual talents and skills on the field, so that players can be recommended to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

“It’s PKFF vision to see female footballers from Matarkai included in the GFF Lady Jags team”.

Meanwhile, tomorrow, a lone T/20 friendly hardball cricket competition between Ronaldo Rodrigues X1 and Hercules X1 is also on the card which is scheduled to begin at 10:00hrs. There is also the annual Pinktober Cancer Awareness Walk, organised by Sharmain Henry, which will get underway from Airstrip, Citrus Grove at 16:00hrs to Fitzburg.

Residents are encouraged to wear pink and join the walk. On the final night, there will be a friendly football match between Five Star FC and Fitzburg FC, which is scheduled to kick off at 20:00hrs while the female football final will seal the maiden event.

According to Rodrigues, “The PKFF would like to extend our gratitude to National Sports Commission; Mr Enoch Benjamin, AREO Matarkai; Mr Ignatius Adams, DEO; Mr Orlando Thorne, Chairman NDC; Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, Banks DIH, International Imports and Supplies, Marlon Boyer, Platinum General Store and Three Brothers Sports Bar.”