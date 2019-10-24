Duo gets life sentence for killing elderly women

TWO years after two elderly women were killed during an invasion at their South Road and Albert Street home, two men accused of killing them were on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 35 years behind bars for gruesome crime.

Imran Khan called Christopher Khan, 25, and Stephen Jason Andrews, 28, both former residents of Albouystown, were charged with the capital offence of murder.

But the men opted to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Particulars of the two charges state that between October 2 and October 3, 2017 at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street, the duo unlawfully killed Constance Fraser, 89 and Phyllis Caesar, 77, during a robbery.

On Thursday the men were sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court.

The men were represented by attorney-at-law Keoma Griffith.

State prosecutor Abigail Gibbs had told the court that Khan and Andrews had broken into the two elderly women’s home at Lot 243 South Road and Albert Street. The men ransacked the home and stole money and valuables.

The women’s hands and feet were bound and mouths gagged. During the home invasion, the women were strangled. After raiding the women’s home, the men then went to Albouystown to split up their loot.

On October 3, 2019, the women’s motionless bodies were discovered lying face down in separate bedrooms at their Bourda home.

Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, gave the cause of death of both women as asphyxiation due to suffocation and manual strangulation, compounded by trauma to the head.

The men were charged alongside Phillip Suffrien, 25, also a resident of Albouystown. However, he did not make a plea.