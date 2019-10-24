Drug-trafficking accused remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty on Wednesday October 23, 2019, remanded a 27-year-old man to prison on a drug trafficking charge.

Carlos Christopher of Soesdyke appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on October 21, 2019, at Lombard Street, he had, in his possession, 198 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

“I had it but was not for the purpose of trafficking, I was going to get a phone for it”, Christopher said.

Magistrate McGusty, after listening to Christopher, asked if he was still maintaining the plea of not guilty and he said yes. Magistrate remanded Christopher to prison and adjourned the matter until November 13, 2019.