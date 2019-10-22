Spring Garden Mandir is Essequibo Coast Praant motorcade winner

– Golden Fleece Mandir cops second

By: Indrawattie Natram

CRAFTSMANSHIP and creativity were on display during the 2019 Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha Essequibo Coast Praant Annual Diwali Motorcade which culminated, on Saturday, at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

This year, 10 mandirs along with one family, participated in the motorcade, bringing the number of floats to eleven (11). As the floats rolled through the streets of Anna Regina to the community centre ground, many persons lined the roadway to view the spectacular and colourful floats. The floats depicted Diwali – the festival of lights.

Convincing the judges this year with its message was Spring Garden Mandir. It copped the first position.

The mandir’s coordinator, Ravin Sharma, said that the float depicted the various forms of Mother Lakshmi and Mother Durga- the goddesses who are adored in Hinduism. Sharma explained that the participant who acted as Goddess Durga performed at the top of the float, sending a message of good over evil.

Second position was given to the Golden Fleece Vishwa Jhotir Mandir. The Golden Fleece Mandir, which copped the top spot for the past five years, displayed the eight forms of Mother Lakshmi, the churning of the ocean and Lord Vishnu.

The Airy Hall Mandir copped the third prize while the Anna Regina Mandir came in fourth and the Aurora Estate Mandir fifth. The other floats received consolation prizes. They included Affiance, Queenstown, Cotton Field, Reliance, The Ramnarine Family and Maria’s Lodge.

President of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, congratulated the Essequibo Praant for hosting the first motorcade which kicked off a series of countrywide motorcades for the Sabha. During her address to the gathering, the Sabha’s President said that she was very amazed with the creative ideas that were brought to life by the members.

She observed that every year, the event gets bigger. Speaking on the festival of Diwali, which is scheduled to be celebrated on October 27, she urged residents of Essequibo to kindle that light within with positive thoughts.

The cultural programme featured dances and songs by local artistes. They were backed by the Merritone Band and Baksh Sound System.