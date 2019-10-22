Guyanese perish in NY crash

TWO families in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region are mourning the deaths of two elderly women who were killed Sunday morning in an accident in the United States of America.

The crash reportedly occurred around 00:30 hours Sunday at Thruway in Seneca County, New York City.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the two women were killed and three others were injured in the head-on collision. The dead women were identified as Monica Dyal of Cullen and Dalen Singh of Sparta Village. Dyal was said to be a permanent resident of Canada while Singh was on holiday. Singh the mother of six children was expected to return home in two weeks. She was 79 years old.

The daughter of Dyal, Kumarie Seurattan, said she received the tragic news of her mother’s death from her other siblings. She said that her mother was travelling with a family friend from Canada to New York on holiday. The family is currently in a state of shock and is awaiting the post mortem examinations. Dyal was the mother of three children. Those who are living in Guyana are currently making arrangements to travel to New York for the funeral.

Police investigator, David Woorden, for the Seneca County, said that the preliminary investigation revealed that it was a head-on collision from a wrong-way driver. The eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours following the crash. He said investigators are looking for witnesses of the crash. However, he was happy that families came forward to identify the bodies.