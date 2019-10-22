Dr. Cecil Edgar Harricharan should be nationally recognised

Dear Editor,

I WRITE to openly appeal for Dr. Cecil Edgar Harricharan to be nationally recognised by being given a national award.

A Mahaiconian by birth, Dr. Harricharan came from very humble beginnings, but through hard work, dedication and discipline, he earned qualification as a medical doctor. For about 60 years, he has been providing medical services to residents in the Mahaicony/West Berbice area.

His services can also be obtained in Central Georgetown, where he has had an office (clinic) for numerous years. He has always been involved in cattle-rearing and rice cultivation in the Mahaicony/Abary backlands, where he makes weekly visits. His contributions to religious and community development initiatives in East Mahaicony can always be relied on. Dr. Harricharan lives in Georgetown, but he has always been integral in protecting the welfare and well-being of the residents of Mahaicony/West Berbice.

His commitment, in this regard, transcends race, religion and politics. During the 1980s, when milk and other food items were banned/restricted in Guyana, his family cattle farm was the major source for residents in the East Mahaicony/West Berbice area to be provided with cows’ milk daily.

It is time for the “grandfather” or doyen in the medical field in Guyana to be properly and formally recognised for his long and dedicated service to the country. Why should he continue waiting? The time for decisive action is now. I humbly make a public petition for the Advisory Council for Orders of Guyana to positively consider recommending the 90-year-old medical doctor for a suitable national award, which has eluded him over the years. The residents of Mahaicony/West Berbice are overwhelmingly in support of this call.

I further call on the Council to allow people in the communities to have input in identifying residents in their communities for national awards.

Sincerely,

Rennie Chester Inniss