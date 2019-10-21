Young fisherman killed following feud

A 19-year old fisherman of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara was fatally stabbed on Sunday night by another man following a feud.

Dead is Noel Singh.

Reports are that the man and a 20 year-old resident of Ocean Garden,Meten-Meer-Zorg had a misunderstanding about six days ago where the suspect assaulted the deceased.

On Sunday night, the two men had an argument and the suspect stabbed Singh several times about his body.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.Police are searching for the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.