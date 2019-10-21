Two Guyanese die in New York accident

Two families on the Essequibo Coast are mourning the deaths of two elderly women who died on Sunday morning in a crash in New York.

The crash occurred early Sunday morning around 00:30hrs in Seneca County, New York City.

The two women have been identified as Monica Dyal of Cullen and Dalen Singh of Sparta village; both villages are on the Essequibo Coast.

Dyal, a mother of three, was said to be a permanent resident of Canada while Singh was on holiday. Singh, a mother of six children,was expected to return to Guyana in another two weeks. She was 79-years old.

According to reports reaching Guyana Chronicle, the two women were in a car which collided head-on with another vehicle.

Daughter of the deceased Dyal, Kumarie Seurattan said she received the tragic news of her mother’s death from her other siblings. She said that her mother was traveling with a family friend from Canada to New York at the time of her demise.

US authorities are investigating the accident.

(Indrawattie Natram)