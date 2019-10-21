Driver dies after car runs overboard at Timehri Docks

A 39-year-old man of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, died on Monday morning after driving his car overboard at the Timehri Docks, East Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, from all appearances, Umdut Jagnit , of Lot 5 Betsy Ground, drove his white Toyota 192 motor car bearing registration PHH 5423 off of the wharf and it turned turtle in the nearby Demerara River.

Police said the vehicle was removed from the river and it was observed that the body of the driver was in the back seat while the drivers’ seat-belt was wrapped around his left foot.

Police said the area was canvassed for evidence but nothing was found ;no marks of violence seen on the body.Several persons in the area were questioned and no useful information was received.

The body was taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.