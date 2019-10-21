‘Demon’, Lindener wanted for gold miner’s murder

POLICE have issued wanted bulletins for two men who are wanted for the murder of gold miner, Deon Stoll.

The men have been identified as Lennox Estwic, age 23 of Lot 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden and Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan called ‘Shane Morgan’ ,age 33.

The wanted bulletins were issued on Sunday; one day after there was an exchange of gunshots between Estwic and ranks of the Guyana Police Force. Police investigators had received intelligence that Estwic was hiding out in Mackenzie, Linden.

Unfortunately though, he was able to evade the police. Estwic had several brushes with the law and was among the 14 males that were recently arrested as suspected gang members in Linden.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Lennox Estwic and Delon Morgan aka Shane Morgan is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 226-7476, 226-7065, 226-6221, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3429, 444-3512, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station,” the police urged in a statement.

Already, two persons are in police custody as investigations continue into the botched robbery at Da Silva Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown, on October 14, which left the popular gold miner dead.

Stoll, called “Mow”, 44, of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and of Barima Avenue, Bel Air, Georgetown died following a shootout with one of the bandits.

Reports indicate that Dr Alonzo De Santos and Wayne St. Hill are in custody.

Dr. De Santos, who is also a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) reservist, allegedly treated the wounded bandit involved in the robbery. The doctor allegedly went to the bandit’s home in Sophia to administer treatment. He did not report the matter to the authorities, in accordance with established standard operating procedures.

Wayne St. Hill is the alleged driver of the getaway car used in the robbery in front of El Dorado Trading, the gold dealership located on Da Silva Street.

Police found the getaway car on Wednesday evening abandoned at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara. There was a bullet hole in the back windscreen of the Toyota 212.

Enquiries revealed that Stoll and his driver had earlier visited a business place on Sheriff Street and did a business transaction where they collected a sum of cash, after which they proceeded in a Toyota Carina 212 car, PPP 7227, to El Dorado Trading at 63 Da Silva Street, Kitty, to conduct another transaction.

They were apparently trailed by the bandits’ car. As soon as the gold miner pulled over at the gold dealership, the bandits’ car also pulled up and the two bandits exited the car, wearing caps with their faces partially covered with handkerchiefs.

One of the bandits, who was armed with a knife, approached the driver while the other approached the businessman with a handgun. Reports further indicated that the robber with the knife ordered the driver to get out the car, while the other bandit told the businessman not to draw his firearm. The driver then pushed the car door towards the bandit with the knife and came out of the car and was pushing the bandit away.

As a result, the bandit with the gun shot the driver to his right hand between the elbow and shoulder. The businessman then drew his licensed firearm and he and the bandit with the gun had a shootout.

During the shootout, the businessman received a gunshot injury to the right side pelvis. The bandit, who was also shot, ran away and joined the car with his accomplice, and they made good their escape.

Meanwhile, the security guard of El Dorado Trading, 40-year-old Rory Deegs, who was armed with a pistol, opened the gate of the business to see what was going on, when it was alleged that the businessman, in a panic, discharged two rounds into his direction and he received injuries to the right hand.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has since called for justice regarding the brutal slaying of Stoll.