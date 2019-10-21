Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan picked first in Hundred draft as Gayle misses out

AFGHANISTAN’s Rashid Khan was the first pick in Sunday’s inaugural The Hundred draft.The leg-spinner will earn £125,000 after being picked by Trent Rockets.

Australia team-mates Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc will play together at Welsh Fire while David Warner was drafted by Southern Brave.

However, West Indies opener Chris Gayle, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga all missed out on selection.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men’s matches from The Hundred next summer and up to eight live matches from the women’s tournament, including both finals.

Rashid, 21, will play alongside England Test captain Joe Root, who described him as “one of the best players in the world”.

“It’s going to be great to have Rashid join us at Trent Bridge next summer,” Root said.

“I’ve played against him and I know he’s a fierce competitor and one of the best players in the world.”

In total 96 players were selected in the first major player draft in British sport, with 474 going unsold.

Lancashire and England batsman Liam Livingstone was drafted by Birmingham Phoenix, joining Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy on the maximum £125,000 contracts.

Domestic players Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, James Vince, Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, Tom Abell and Ravi Bopara also picked up six-figure contracts.

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent said the opportunities for domestic players is the “most exciting” thing about the new tournament.

Ryan Sidebottom, the former England bowler, added: “It’s absolutely brilliant the homegrown players have been selected.

“It happens in the Indian Premier League and the Australian Big Bash so to see the English players getting picked up for big prices is amazing.”

The second £125,000 pick was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was signed by Southern Brave.

Australians Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short (all £125,000) were signed by Northern Superchargers, London Spirit and Trent Rockets respectively.

Rashid’s Afghanistan team-mate and fellow spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, 18, was also signed by the Superchargers – another £125,000 pick – while all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (£100,000), was selected by London Spirit.

Nepal’s 19-year-old leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (£100,000) was picked by Oval Invincibles, as was West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine (£125,000).

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir (£100,000) will play for London Spirit while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (£100,000) joins Birmingham Phoenix.

The teams have one last chance to add to their squad with a ‘wildcard’ pick next summer.

The centrally-contracted England Test players were already assigned to teams prior to Sunday night’s draft, along with two ‘local icons’.(BBC Sport)