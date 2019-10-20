Corentyne man killed in suspected hit-and-run accident

Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday on the Number 76 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Premchand Harripaul , age 27 , of Lot 62 Section ‘A’ Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said ranks in the area received a call on Saturday afternoon and travelled to the scene. On arrival it was observed that a motionless body was lying on the eastern grass parapet.

The body was examined by by a police rank and what appears to be blood was seen on his neck and torso; also a cut was seen oh his neck.The man was identified by his mother.

The scene was searched and what appears to be small pieces of a vehicle head lamp was seen on the eastern grass parapet about 3 feet away from the body.

The body is at the Skeldon Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.