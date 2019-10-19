PPC holds Open Day for procurement practitioners

THE Public Procurement Commission (PPC), on October 10, 2019, held an Open-Day event at its office building at lot 262 New Garden Street, Queenstown, marking the end of activities in observance of its inaugural annual Procurement Week.

A press release from the PPC said this year’s Procurement Week theme was ‘‘Working towards greater transparency in public procurement’’.

The release said the open day offered procurement practitioners the opportunity to engage in discussions with representatives of the PPC, including its commissioners, the Chief Executive Officer, Heads of Departments and other specialist staff.

“Table topics included recent legislative reform initiatives, explanations of the public procurement process and the procedure to address irregularities in public procurement, as well as requirements for the submission of procurement plans and quarterly procurement expenditure reports from procuring entities,” the release said.

The PPC said that the event was well attended and was deemed to be informative, successful and fruitful by the participants.