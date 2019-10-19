First Lady commends Bishops’ Alumni for hosting student conference

FIRST Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, Wednesday evening, commended the Bishops’ High School Alumni Association, New York Tri-State Chapter, for hosting its second biennial Student Conference, which will provide career guidance to the school’s fifth and sixth form students.

Mrs. Granger, who was the guest speaker at a welcome reception held at Herdmanston Lodge, Queentown, Georgetown, suggested that the conference be expanded to focus on a range of other areas, including soft skills, such as comportment and telephone etiquette, which will help to prepare the students for the world of work.

“The organisers may also wish to consider including in the next Student Conference, careers in agriculture and agro-processing; tourism and hospitality, manufacturing and a range of services which will be expanding areas of opportunity in our growing economy,” she said during brief remarks.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, remarked that it is an honour to see Guyanese in the diaspora committed to the development of Guyana. She said that similar organisations could play a critical role in the development of the education sector.

“It takes the efforts of all of us to move the education sector forward and for this reason Alumni networks, whether for fund raising or working with and supporting students, is very important to the education agenda…We have to continually put the effort into rekindling ties with Alumni,” Minister Henry said. The two-day Student Conference began earlier in the day at the Bishops’ High School with a career fair, which included a section dedicated to the oil and gas industry. (Ministry of the Presidency)