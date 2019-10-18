Trial of ‘wedding house’ murder accused to commence October 21

A 12-member mixed jury was, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, empaneled before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, at the Demerara High Court, for the trial into the murder of Aliston Henry, who was beaten to death at a ‘wedding house’ in 2017 at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Rajen Dindial, 36, a former resident of Section C Block Y, Golden Grove, EBD, was charged with the indictment and is currently on remand.

On Thursday, Dindial denied that, on September 3, 2017, at Sarran Street Grove, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Aliston Henry. The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and the trial will commence on October 21, 2019.

According to reports, on the day in question, while at the wedding house celebration, Henry had a misunderstanding with Dindial and pushed down a portable toilet which was nearby.

The accused became annoyed and dealt Henry several lashes about his body with a food paddle.

The injured man was placed in a push cart and taken home by public-spirited persons. He was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed days later.