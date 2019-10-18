Bounty GCC Vintage into Over-35 final of GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships

BOUNTY GCC Vintage stormed into the Over-35 final of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships, which is billed for tomorrow afternoon at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

To advance, Vintage first stopped Antonio’s Hickers (9-4) on Monday, then got the better of YMCA Old Fort Hot Shotz by a 5-4 margin on Tuesday, before they defeated Hickers (5-2) on Thursday night.

Although the side had one last preliminary round clash against Hot Shotz last night, it was an inconsequential battle on their part.

Hot Shotz are favourites to join GCC Vintage in the final, but a last match between Hickers this afternoon would most likely decide the outcome. Both sides were tied on one point each after a drawn clash. Hot Shotz, though, had a better goal average and up to press time, still had to play Vintage.

In Vintage’s win on Thursday, Kevin Spencer exploded with four goals.

SECOND DIVISION

Meanwhile, YMCA Old Fort Top Form will battle against YMCA Old Fort Hard Ball from 12:55hrs today in the first quarter-final clash of the Men’s Second Division competition.

The second quarter-final clash is set for 17:30hrs today while the semi-finals will be played tomorrow morning with the final set for 17:00hrs (tomorrow).

WOMEN’S BATTLE

Up to Thursday evening, GBTI GCC Tigers were the only unbeaten female first division side remaining in the Championships.

Tigers and GBTI GCC Spice are ahead in terms of points, and are almost locked in on semi-final spots, barring unpredictable results in the remaining clashes.

Both GCC teams have nine points. Tigers have been flawless in their first three games, while Spice, who lost to Tigers 0-7 on Thursday evening, are on nine points from four games.

In that game, Marzana Fiedtkou and Gabriella Xavier scored three goals each.

Defending champions, Woodpecker Hikers (six points, two wins) are also in the mix, but their last two remaining games will be against Tigers and Spice. Added to that, they have to rebound from a 4-0 defeat by GBTI GCC Spartans, who had lost their two opening games. In that clash on Thursday night, Abosaide Cadogan exploded with four successful strikes.

Winless YMCA Old Fort Bloods and Saints will look to gain a footing to make the final four, but those two sides will have to be flawless in their last remaining clashes (Bloods have three and Saints two) and hope that the teams ahead make mistakes.

The female semifinals will be played midday tomorrow while the final is billed for tomorrow evening.

The male first division teams have it easier and their remaining games will just be for placement for tomorrow afternoon’s semis.

Pepsi Hikers and YMCA Old Fort Delta Force have been the top teams – a final preliminary battle between them last night was, however, expected to decide who will finish on top.

For Bounty GCC and Saints, their last battle was expected to dictate third-place preliminary finishers.

After tomorrow’s semi-finals, the top two teams will feature in the last final of the evening.