Agro-processing exports doubled in past five years– Caribbean Development Bank

GUYANA’S non-traditional agriculture sector is beginning to show high growth potential as agro-processing exports have doubled over the past five years.

This is according to Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Operations officer for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Zamani Moodie.

He made this disclosure on Thursday at the launch of the “Improving Quality Standards of Agro-Processors through Training” Project at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Secretariat, Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

Moodie said the CDB contribution to the project is US$90,000 but the total value of the project is over US$160,000, which is a sizeable contribution by stakeholders.

He explained that 40 firms will be assessed and 20 will be selected to be a part of the programme.

“This project is a typical example of one such intervention, it is not only necessary, but I will argue it is absolutely critical that this project is implemented successfully. Agriculture is one of Guyana’s most productive sectors accounting for approximately one-third of the country’s GDP and up to 30 per cent of its employment,” he said.

The CDB officer noted that the agriculture sector is expected to reduce significantly, hunger and poverty, while ensuring food and nutrition security for not only Guyana, but also the wider Caribbean.

“Although all indicators point to the projected growth of Guyana’s economy, structural weaknesses and other challenges that face MSME sector will inhibit the country from reaching its full economic potential,” the CDB operations officer said.

He explained that some of the challenges include business support services, access to affordable financing, corporate taxation, technology and innovation, cost of doing business, electricity, property rights, gender-related issues and climate change, among others.

“Support to this sector is therefore critical to increase the competitiveness of MSME’s and contribute to the growth of the country,” he noted.

Adding that the agro-processing sector suffers from technological deficiencies, nascent brands and dated methodologies, he said this makes the output uncompetitive in the global market.

He said the project seeks to include international best practices with the aim of creating a more sustainable and competitive brands.

BUILD CAPACITY

“The project will build capacity, increase standards and certification, improve labelling and packaging and provide technical support to at least 20 firms in the agro-processing sector,” he said.

He said the mandate of the CDB is to contribute to the economic and social development for its borrowing member countries, which includes Guyana.

Senior Vice-President of GCCI, Timothy Tucker, said the chambers is a staunch advocate of local content and the aim is to develop local agro-processors to reach the stage of international standards.

He explained that GCCI will not be certifying anyone but will facilitate the process to reach such standards.

“This new project is focused on standards within the manufacturing of agriculture products. We have gotten from the CDB and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), who is the local competent authority to deal with standards and the Food and Drug Department that have signed onto a MoU in this project,” he said.

Tucker said the aim is to eventually reach the highest standards in order for local businesses to be very competitive, especially in the oil and gas field.

Caribbean Technological Consultancy Services Network (CTCS) project officer, Eusi Evelyn, said GCCI is the executing agency for the three-year programme.

He said under this programme, a series of capacity building projects targeting micro, small and medium sized businesses will be carried out.

For the latest project, “Improving Quality Standards of Agro-Processors Through Training”, Evelyn said GCCI will be collaborating with key stakeholders in the agro-processing sector, namely, the GNBS and the Government Analyst, Food and Drug Department.

Food and Drug Department (GAFDD) Director, Marlon Cole, said as the regulatory oversight body for imports and exports, it is essential to provide the type of services to assist all aspects of the agro-processing industry.

He said in the Green State Developmental Strategy, focus is placed on agro-processing exports to maximise its output.

“This is not being restricted to primary products such as sugar and rice, but going into agro-processing, we know that some of the oil revenues can be channeled into enhancing the agro-processing industry in Guyana, like has obtained in Trinidad and Tobago,” Cole said.

He said exporters would obtain a certificate of free sale, “Certificate for Export” or certificate to foreign governments, which means that goods, such as food items, are legally sold or distributed in the open market, freely without restriction, and approved by regulatory authorities.

Cole explained that local manufacturers aiming for the export market would have to raise their standards in order to obtain such a certificate. “The role we play is so important that sometimes it’s overstated,” the GAFDD director said.