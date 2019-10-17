President to travel to Cuba for scheduled evaluation

PRESIDENT David Granger will return to the Republic of Cuba on Saturday for a scheduled evaluation by doctors of the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ).

He told media operatives on the sidelines of an accreditation ceremony on Wednesday that his health is steadily improving. “I go back to Havana (Cuba) on Saturday for another examination; every 90 days I have to go for a check-up,” he said.

President Granger was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma last year after an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors at the CIMEQ. In April 2019, President Granger completed his regime of radiotherapy in Cuba without any complication.

That was done after he had successfully completed his regime of chemotherapy which formed part of his medical treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. According to the American Cancer Society, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, NHL, or sometimes just lymphoma) is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.