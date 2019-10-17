Former Canadian electoral official to provide technical support to GECOM

Former Canadian Chief Electoral Officer, Jean-Pierre Kingsley, has been retained by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to provide technical support to the electoral body.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Warde told the Guyana Chronicle that Kingsley is in Guyana to provide technical support to the commission, particularly the secretariat.

She said he will be assisting the operations of the secretariat and based on his experience, he will share best practices as GECOM implements its work plan .

“His presence will not going to be on continuous basis in Guyana,” she said. Ward said Kingsley will make periodical visits and as the date for elections nears, he will be here full time.

Kingsley met with the commission on Tuesday and senior management officials on Wednesday.

Guyana is scheduled to hold elections on March 2, 2020.