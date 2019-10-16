Two held with compressed marijuana at Parika

As the Customs Anti-narcotics Unit (CANU) tightens its grip on the narcotics trade, two men were held with over 90 pounds marijuana at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on Tuesday.
CANU stated in a release that Shafeek Latif, 39, of Lot 535 Tuschen New Housing Scheme,EBE and Naresh Totaram, 35, of Lot 632 Tuschen, New Housing Scheme, EBE were found with 94 pounds of suspected cannabis in a Toyota Spacio motorcar.
The suspected narcotic was stuffed in a bulky salt bag when the ranks intercepted the men.
Investigations are ongoing.