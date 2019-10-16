Port Kaituma resident charged with simple larceny released on bail

A 38-year-old father of five appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs –Marcus on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Ceon Goodman appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied that, on October 8, 2019, at Market Square Port Kaituma, he stole a master cylinder valued at $65,000 and a valve valued at $85,000, property of Dellon Lorde.
Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris made no objection to bail and ordered that Goodman lodged his passport to the court and report to the Port Kaituma police station every Friday until the matter is complete.
Magistrate Isaacs –Marcus released Goodman on $40,000 bail and adjourned the matter until October 17, 2019.