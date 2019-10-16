PNCR executive members celebrate centenarian Kathleen Headley

EXECUTIVE members of the PNCR celebrated Kathleen Headley on her 105TH birthday.

The members of the PNCR took the time to celebrate this momentous occasion with Kathleen as they presented her with small tokens to show their support and appreciation for her.

PNCR Manager of Constituency Eight, Gregory Frazer, said he believes that achievements should be celebrated: “Kathleen has achieved such a significant age, it’s something that should be acknowledged and celebrated, and she’s apart of my constituency; so yes, I wanted to be here today to visit with her and present her with this small token to show her that the PNCR, along with myself, have recognised her achievement and therefore we celebrate with her.”

He further related that he will be continuing to keep in touch with Kathleen, adding that her vast wealth of knowledge about the past is something quite interesting to him, especially at the accuracy she has at this age. Frazer further said that he would advise anybody who has the opportunity to speak with her to take it and learn from her.