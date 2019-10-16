Chief Justice throws out Nandlall’s application for Cabinet to resign

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire today threw out the Fixed Date Application (FDA) filed by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall, for an order, compelling Cabinet, including the President, to resign.

The Chief Justice made the ruling at the High Court on Wednesday afternoon.

She said the application was vexaious and absolute abuse of the process of the court.

Last month, in a Notice of Application filed on Friday, Attorney General, Basil Williams asked the Chief Justice, to declare that the High Court will not exercise its jurisdiction to grant the orders sought in the FDA filed by Nandlall on August 26, 2019.

Minister Williams also asked the High Court to issue an order striking out Nandlall’s application on the basis that is an abuse of the process of the court.She upheld the AG’s application for order to be struck out.

In his FDA, Nandlall, sought the order compelling the Cabinet to resign, and he said such ought to be the consequence of the no-confidence motion passed against the government last December in accordance with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution.

He is also sought a Conservatory Order restraining the Cabinet, inclusive of the President, from meeting, making decisions as, or performing the functions of Cabinet.

The Attorney General, in support of his application, laid down more than 10 grounds why Nandlall’s FDA should be quashed.

He pointed out that Nandlall represented the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo in the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Appeal case Bharrat Jagdeo v. AG & Others in the Trinidad-based court and had actively participated in the proposals for consequential orders to that court – the country’s final appellate court.

For that reason, the attorney general argued that Nandlall is fully aware of the orders the CCJ made in the ‘no-confidence appeals.

More details on the court’s ruling will be provided in Thursday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle.