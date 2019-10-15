Popular West Coast Berbice rice farmer murdered

Popular West Coast Berbice rice farmer Gregory Adolphus Pluck died following an attack his home at Number 8 Village on Monday night.

Pluck,59, called ‘Bermine’ was an APNU/AFC Councilor for the Woodlands Bel Air Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Reports stated that the rice farmer was relaxing with family members at his home at around 22:30 hrs when three men stormed his home and inflicted a fatal injury to his chest.

It is unclear what may have been the motive of the attack since the man was found with cash in his pockets.

“He did collect rice money payments from the last crop earlier Monday. The killer men didn’t search him to get that,” a relative explained.

Pluck had over the years developed a reputation of being a fearless and vociferous fighter for rice farmers in West Coast Berbice, representing their views and issues at various fora countrywide.

At the time of his death, in addition to his work as an APNU/AFC councilor in the NDC, he was also serving as a member of the Number 8 Village # People’s National Congress (PNC) Group, a member of the Community Development Council (CDC) for his neighborhood and a member of the Young Adventurers Cash Crop Group in his area.

His body was taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police investigators have detained members of the family,who were at the home at the time, for questioning.