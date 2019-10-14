Reg. 10 RACE hailed as a success

THE 2019 Regional Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition (RACE) has been hailed as highly successful.

This is according to Chairman of the Regional Agricultural Committee, Tracy Johnson, who, in giving an assessment of the event, described it as being very successful, noting that several persons, agencies and individuals all collaborated thus, resulting in its success. The event was held on September 20, opposite the Mc Kenzie Market and attracted a large turnout of farmers and persons viewing the exhibition.

He said that among some of the persons gracing the event included the Minister of Business, Hon Hemraj Rajukmar; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Hon Valerie Patterson; Regional Chairman Renis Morian; Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph; Member of Parliament (MP), Audwin Rutherford; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Orrin Gordon and Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Maylene Stephens.

He disclosed that this year was much better than last year, pointing out that last year there were 35 persons vending while for 2019 there were 58, which is certainly a significant increase. He revealed that during the event, a tractor was also commissioned for agriculture in the region.

He singled out the assistance of NICIL’s acting CEO, Colin Heath-London for what he said has been his enormous and continuous support to their agricultural efforts. He noted that NICIL has been aiding the region significantly, thus affording them an opportunity to achieve their set and outlined objectives. “We must applaud Mr Colvin Heath-London for his enormous and significant work that he has helped us here within the region in accomplishing as it was his personal involvement that has helped us significantly in making this event and, more so, helping to push agricultural development within the region,” Johnson said.

He told those gathered that the agricultural committee has received commitments from NICIL that they would lend whatever assistance is needed in further advancing agricultural development within the region.

Johnson said, too, that based on the response given by vendors, the agricultural committee is satisfied that the desire and interest by all is to have an agricultural fair each month so as to continue showcasing the gains made by agriculture within the region.

“From the feedback received by the public, it was pointed out to us that there is a need for an agricultural fair each month as residents and farmers stressed the need for an agricultural fair each month. This request comes in the wake [of] persons saying that they would like to showcase their agricultural products each month and is depending upon the region to have this exhibition each month so as to ensure that the public can be made aware of what farmers within Region 10 has to offer,” the chairman said.

He revealed that one of the major challenges facing farmers is that in the absence of an agricultural fair, they are forced to sell their produce much cheaper because of limited market.

Johnson also noted that to ensure that all farmers can benefit equally, they are looking at holding it on both sides of the bank. As such, Johnson revealed that the committee took a decision to hold a mini agricultural fair on the last Friday of this month, October 25. “We are expecting to host this event at the Georgetown-Linden Bus Park. I do look forward to the continued support and assistance of this administration as we are now reaping as it relates to agricultural development within the region,” he said.

He said that the committee is on a massive agricultural drive, therefore, whatever support and help that can be given by various stakeholders, including the regional administration,would aid significantly in advancing agricultural development.