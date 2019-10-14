Body of suspected bandit found in Tucville

The body of an 18-year-old man, who is suspected to be one of three bandits who shot and killed businessman Deon Stoll earlier on Monday, was found in Tucville Squatting Area today.

The man has been identified as Olijah Chesney ,18, a member of the Guyana Defence Force.He lived at Lot 562 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown.The man’s body was found around 11:50hrs by persons in the area.

The body, which bore two suspected gunshot wounds, is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Reports are that around 1030hrs on Monday, Stoll and his driver, Clayton Powley came under attack as they drove into the driveway at El Dorado Trading at Da Silva Street.A security guard at the business entity was also injured and reports are that Powley sustained gunshot wounds to his hands.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment where Stoll died while being treated for his injuries.