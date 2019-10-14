BCB/Shimron Hetmyer 2019 Intermediate Tournament.

Anderson’s 128 not out leads Rose Hall Town Pepsi to another championship win

WEST Indies Under-19 selectee, Kevlon Anderson, showed his class and why he is widely regarded as Guyana’s best youth batsman by stroking a majestic 128 not out to lead his team, Rose Hall Town Pepsi, to a 19-run victory over Albion in the final of the Shimron Hetmyer/Berbice Cricket Board Intermediate tournament.

Played in front of a sizeable crowd at the Port Mourant ground, Anderson used his feet well to tackle the all-spin Albion bowling attack which comprised Kevin Umroa, Beesham Surujnarine, Devindra Latchman, Gourav Ramesh, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Kandasammy Surujnarine and Ramesh kasinauth.

Rose Hall Town won the toss and elected to bat on a dry pitch. They lost the attacking Kevin Sinclair for 5, at 5 for 1 in the 2nd over, when off-spinner Beesham Surujnarine trapped him LBW after he missed a sweep shot.

Anderson, batting at the crucial No3 position, joined fellow national junior player, Junior Sinclair, and they repaired the damage by adding 95 crucial runs in 20 overs before Sinclair was caught off left-arm spinner, Gourav Ramesh, for a well-crafted 35 . Surendra Kissoonlall and Anderson continued the repair job by adding another 55 runs for the 3rd wicket.

Kissoonlall (18) then sacrificed his wicket after he and Anderson were involved in a mix-up. Anderson and former Berbice Under-19 all-rounder Keith Simpson took the score to 173 before Simpson seemed unlucky to be given out, caught at the wicket by Ritesh Umroa for 07.

Anderson reached his century with a single to extra cover in the 38th over before belting 28 off the last nine balls of his innings (128 not out), which included ten boundaries and two massive sixes.

Bowling for Albion, Beesham Surujnarine, Gourav Ramesh and Sarwan Chaitnarine took 1 wicket apiece for 31, 34 and 23 respectively.

Needing to score 207 from 240 legal balls, Albion lost Jetendra Outar( 0) and captain Kandasammy Surujnarine (01) to be reeling at 12 for 2 in the 3rd over. Sylus Tyndall, in a fiery opening spell, had Outar caught behind by Kevin Sewraj while Surujnarine’s stumps were sent flying.

Sarwan Chaitnarine and Reyad Karim struggled to get the ball away in a run-starved 3rd wicket partnership before Karim threw away his wicket to off-spinner Junior Sinclair for 21. Kevin Sinclair then dismissed Chaitnarine for 09. Ritesh Umroa and Ramesh Kasinauth added 31 runs but left arm spinner, Keith Simpson, broke the partnership when Kasinauth was caught at the wicket with Albion 84 for 5 in the 22nd over.

Big hitting Anthonio February joined Umroa and together they took the attack to the Rose Hall Pepsi team before leg- spinner Shawn Pereira had February caught by Keith Simpson for 26 and then Kevin Sinclair dismissed Umroa for 56.

Albion were eventually dismissed for 187 off 39.3 overs to lose by 19 runs, despite a quick-fire 26 by Devendra Latchman, batting at No 9.

Bowling for the champions, Sylus Tyndall 2 for 15 (5 overs), kevin Sinclair 2 for 53 (8 overs), Junior Sinclair 3 for 18, Shawn Pereira 2 for 31 (8 overs) and Keith Simpson 1 for 29 were the successful bowlers

Anderson was named Man-of-the-Finals while the champions and runner-up took home $100,000.00 and $50,000.00 respectively along with trophies.

BCB President Hilbert Foster praised both teams for playing a final of the highest order and doing so in an atmosphere of friendliness.

Rose Hall Town and Albion, as the top two clubs in Berbice, have a duty to lead by example and Foster hailed the relationship that both clubs currently enjoy.

The BCB boss also expressed gratitude to West Indies player, Shimron Hetmyer, for his sponsorship of the tournament which serves as a bridge between second and first division teams.

Foster stated that at the end of his twenty-two month term in December, a record 58 tournaments would be completed at the schools, U-13,U-15,U-17,U-19,U-21, female, second division, double-wicket, intermediate, internal zone, and first division levels.

He stated that it is very pleasing when cricketers assist administrators to develop the game and hailed Hetmyer as a true Berbician for remembering where his career started.