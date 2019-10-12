U.S. Embassy celebrates World Tourism Day

UNDER the theme “Sustainable Landscapes and Conservation Tourism”, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, hosted leaders from the tourism and hospitality industries on Thursday, October 10 in observance of World Tourism Day.
In line with the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to promoting sustainable landscapes, Ambassador Lynch recognised the growing importance of the tourism industry’s contributions to Guyana’s future, the embassy said in a release.
She noted that “with Guyana’s diverse habitat, from the savannahs to the forested highlands to the low-level coastal areas, opportunities for tourism abound in Guyana.”
Guest speakers at the reception were Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Brian T. Mullis; Damian Fernandes, Executive Director of Conservation International-Guyana, and Gregg Bleakney, Founder & Director of WhereNext. Their presentations focused on the potential for supporting both economic growth and sustainable landscapes through premium conservation tourism products. Ambassador Lynch thanked the speakers for their focus “on ensuring good stewardship and preservation of Guyana’s natural wealth and beauty.”