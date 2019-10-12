Guyana safety forum slated for October 16

THE Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago will host the Guyana Safety Forum on October 16, 2019, where industry leaders will share perspectives on developing a safety culture, addressing risk, safety and operational excellence and contractor management.

Recently in an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN), the Chamber’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Thackwray Driver, noted that such a form will prove especially beneficial to Guyana’s private sector which needs to improve its Health Safety and Environmental (HSE) standards if they want to continue as competitive businesses in Guyana.

“I think it’s very important for Guyana because I think it’s about making sure your private sector is ready to work with the new oil and gas industry and the only way that your companies will be able to work with the oil and gas industries is if they meet the high Health, Safety and Environmental requirements of those companies,” he said.

The forum will take place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and will feature a number of key local and international speakers from the energy industry.

Those attending will also discuss the role and importance of safety culture in achieving the desired HSE performance in the hydrocarbon industry; evaluate current approaches to safety culture and explore strategies to improve safety culture in the industry and discuss the importance of engagement of employees to achieve the desired safety culture.

This year, the Safety Forum will also feature a tradeshow through which Guyanese, Trinidadian and international companies will showcase their services and products to the Guyanese market.

Driver said that it is important for Guyana to develop a cadre of HSE professionals to support its upcoming oil and gas industry and that the conference will also serve expose local companies to HSE training.

“I would fully endorse such a forum in Guyana as it relates to improving the technical capabilities of our local businesses. I believe the workshop would allow our local businesses to be able to work in the oil and gas sector,” Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Executive Director, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick, also said on the programme.

“Health and safety is very important and I believe that Guyana needs a framework where all of our energy operators can come together and agree on requirements for our local businesses.”