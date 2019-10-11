Two killed at Shell Beach

POLICE in the North West District are investigating the murder of two brothers who were shot and killed while fishing off the Waini Coast, in the vicinity of Shell Beach, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as brothers ‘Ian’ and ‘Rakesh’ and they resided at a section of the beach called ‘Father’s Beach’, some 6 to 7 miles from the mouth of the Moruca River.

Divisional Commander, Wendell Blanhum, told the Guyana Chronicle that police ranks were at the scene conducting an investigation into the shooting.

He said residents of the area heard rapid gunfire in the area between 14:00 hours and 14:30 hours on Wednesday. Residents went in search of the two brothers after the gunshots subsided. However, the men and their boat could not be found.

Blanhum said police ranks and the Coastguard combed the area on Wednesday afternoon but could not find the brothers.

Reports are that the men’s lifeless bodies were found by the men’s relatives along the beach on Thursday morning. Blanhum said the men’s bodies bore gunshot wounds while one of the men also had ‘chop wounds’.

Police are investigating the incident.