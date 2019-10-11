JSZ World of Fashion presents two-day fashion extravanza

By Wendella Davidson

THE Arthur Chung Conference will be a hive of activity on November 8 & 9, 2019 when Junshazyna’s (JSZ) World of Fashion presents Guyana’s first live Fashion Stylist Makeover Seminar & Evening of Photoshoot and Cocktails.

Held under the theme: `Discover the Power of Knowing How to Dress’, the events will feature exhibits of local entrepreneurs, fashion, beauty products jewellery, natural products and anti-aging supplements from 10:00hrs to 16:00 hrs on November 8, 2019.

The following day which is set aside for the photoshoot and cocktails will entail modeling of fashionable attire and prize awards will commence with an exhibition at 14:00hrs and showtime beginning at 18:00 hrs.

The seminar designed to be fun and interactive, will feature live makeovers where participants will learn how to reflect who they are through their clothing, and receive tips from fashion experts and beauticians on fashion collection, beauty products and natural healing products etc.

The discussion will target Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Corporate Women, Organisational Representatives, Human Resources Managers, Training Managers, Teachers and individuals who desire to become fashion pace setters.

Presenters will address topics such as: Dressing for your body type, Body shaping, Buy your correct size, The woman through the eyes of a man, Choosing your correct size and cut in undergarments (bra & panties), Recycling your wardrobe, Religious dressing & culture wear isn’t fashion, Ideas for mixing, matching & layering, Knowing which undergarment to wear with dresses or trousers, Makeup base on skin tone, Clothing each woman should have in their wardrobe, What does dressing include and How the Fashion Industry contributes to body image problems.

Facilitators will be Beauty Consultant, Event Consultant, Fashion Specialist, Fashion Jeweller, Beauty & Body Specialist and an Image Building Consultant .

The main objective of the seminar is to educate women on how to identify clothing styles for a particular body shape, professional dress ethics/coding and proper application of make-up based on the skin tone.

Junshazyna’s World of Fashion & Interior Designing Enterprise (JSZ), owned and managed by Junette Stuart who is a designer, aims at manufacturing customising clothing and producing goods and services for its customers.

In addition to making people feel better through producing fashionable clothing for them to wear, JSW also provides redesigning of interior surroundings, tutoring and consultancy services.

The CEO plans to host future sessions on how to style, identify angled and curved body and facial shapes; measure a client to analyse their body shape; what is a combination figure type; colours and skin tones; colour analysis and how to proportion and balance clothing in style.

Persons desirous of attending can make contact on 694-6825.