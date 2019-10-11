‘Cultural Centre’ gets sound upgrade

Patrons can now benefit from much improved sound quality at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) as a brand new, state-of-the-art sound system is currently being installed at the at a cost of $19M.

The first phase of the project commenced recently at a cost of $7M. This saw the installation of new stage monitors, a new Public Address (PA) System for the theatre, as well as new amplifiers and line array speakers.

The upgrades to the NCC’s sound system is just part of a multibillion-dollar effort to comprehensively upgrade the NCC, and bring it up to par with similar facilities located across the region and internationally.

The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport has embarked on a massive overhaul of the facility, with a series of upgrades already being executed in several areas.

These include rewiring of the facility, the purchase of new curtains, the installation of a modern lighting system and repairs to the NCC’s roof.

More significant, are the efforts to replace all the old chairs in the NCC’s theatre, with brand new ones.

The NCC, which opened on May 16, 1976, is Guyana’s premier location for cultural and theatrical entertainment. The auditorium for cultural seats approximately 2,000 people; its stage is 48 feet (15 m) deep with an orchestra pit, and has a 72-foot (22 m) wide and 20-foot (6.1 m) high opening.