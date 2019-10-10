Guyana, Qatar pledge to boost trade in oil, air services

…as non-resident ambassador accredited

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Wednesday, accredited His Excellency, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Guyana.

Ambassador Al-Abdulla presented his Letters of Credence to President Granger during a simple but significant ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency. His accreditation comes less than one month after Guyana and Qatar signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement, paving the way for future cooperation in investment, enhanced trade, air travel and the movement of people.

In his address, President Granger said Guyana is opened to having a deeper partnership with Qatar in the areas of Oil and Gas, Trade and Investment, and Tourism among other critical sectors.

“I wish to convey Guyana’s interest in deepening cooperation with Qatar in trade, capacity-building and education. I also wish to suggest that new fields of cooperation in energy and tourism be explored. Guyana is keen on enhancing partnerships with experienced oil producers such as Qatar,” President Granger said.

He added that Ambassador Al-Abdulla’s appointment will provide opportunities for fruitful discussions and exchanges in the oil and gas sector of both countries. While alluding to the fact that the two countries have worked closely with each other in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, the Head of State said Guyana stands ready to deepen its engagements and cooperation with Qatar within those organisations.

He told Ambassador Al-Abdulla that Guyana is in the early stages of transitioning into a ‘Green State.’ During this period, the country is placing emphasis on the protection of the environment, the preservation of the country’s biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energy and the adoption of practical measures to ensure climate adaptation.

“The ‘green state’ will allow a more effective response to the challenges posed by climate change, which are affecting all mankind. Climate change represents a threat to both of our countries’ economy and environment. We look forward to sharing experiences in building climate-resilient economic sectors and creating a safer planet for all our people,” President Granger explained.

In his brief remarks, Ambassador Al-Abdulla said the State of Qatar is more than willing to strengthen cooperation with Guyana across various fields to the benefit of both countries. “Despite the geographical distance between the State of Qatar and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the two countries have excellent relation since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them. Your Excellency, I am honoured and I [am]looking forward to work and cooperate with members of your esteem government to develop and enhance the already exciting cordial relation between both of our countries,” Ambassador Al-Abdulla told President Granger.

Guyana and Qatar established diplomatic ties twenty-three years ago, on August 23, 1996.

Their relationship is based on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings and Director-General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell were among the officials present during the accreditation ceremony.